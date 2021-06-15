Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Trimble posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 22,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 598,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,969,000 after purchasing an additional 27,233 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,588. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.26. Trimble has a 52 week low of $41.34 and a 52 week high of $84.86.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

