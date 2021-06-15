Tritax EuroBox EUR (LON:BOXE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Tritax EuroBox EUR (LON:BOXE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 132 ($1.72) price objective on the stock.

BOXE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of Tritax EuroBox EUR in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox EUR in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Tritax EuroBox EUR alerts:

Shares of LON:BOXE opened at GBX 1.29 ($0.02) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.26. Tritax EuroBox EUR has a 1 year low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.34 ($0.02).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax EuroBox EUR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax EuroBox EUR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.