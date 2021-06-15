Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biogen in a report released on Sunday, June 13th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $4.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.97. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $382.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.52.

BIIB opened at $406.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.61.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.14 EPS.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.