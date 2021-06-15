TrumpCoin (TRUMP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $17,393.00

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. During the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 42.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $760,802.55 and $17,393.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00058243 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00036962 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001193 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00222371 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007950 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00033188 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrumpCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrumpCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.