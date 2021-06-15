Trust Co of Kansas Acquires 160 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Trust Co of Kansas boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 6.4% of Trust Co of Kansas’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $13.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,435.14. The company had a trading volume of 31,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,318.56. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,448.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

