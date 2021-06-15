Trust Co of Kansas Buys 717 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Trust Co of Kansas boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,618 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 3.9% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Adobe were worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,409 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $43,535,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $558.48.

ADBE stock traded down $5.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $551.74. The stock had a trading volume of 62,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,603. The stock has a market cap of $263.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $503.10. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $397.00 and a 52-week high of $561.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

