Trust Co of Kansas Takes Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Trust Co of Kansas bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.59.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $55.26. The company had a trading volume of 45,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,253. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

