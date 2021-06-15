TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) is Granite Investment Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,139 shares during the period. TTEC comprises approximately 1.3% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.86% of TTEC worth $40,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in TTEC in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in TTEC in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in TTEC in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TTEC by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTEC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.86.

Shares of TTEC stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,522. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $113.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.74 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. TTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TTEC news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,644,429.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,317,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,429. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

