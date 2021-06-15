Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Short Interest Up 55.6% in May

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the May 13th total of 2,340,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

TRQ stock opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.16. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $21.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $526.55 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 41.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRQ shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Turquoise Hill Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.08.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 8.3% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 8,860,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,565,000 after purchasing an additional 677,825 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth $17,364,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter worth $818,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,388,000. 34.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

