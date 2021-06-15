TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Short Interest Down 34.8% in May

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the May 13th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.0 days.
TV Asahi stock remained flat at $$18.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. TV Asahi has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.81.
About TV Asahi
