TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Short Interest Down 34.8% in May

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the May 13th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.0 days.

TV Asahi stock remained flat at $$18.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. TV Asahi has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.81.

About TV Asahi

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Music Publication Business, and Other Businesses segments. Its TV broadcasting business comprises time sales, spot sales, special programs, and sports broadcast activities; and other businesses include internet-related businesses, TV shopping programs, and special events.

