Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.650-6.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $434.26. 2,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,268. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.10 and a beta of 0.57. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $319.58 and a 52 week high of $479.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $419.36.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TYL. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $448.22.

In other news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,313,365.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total value of $3,970,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 84,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,535,441.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,935 shares of company stock valued at $11,130,300 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

