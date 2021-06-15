Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,169,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,221 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $86,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $77.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $81.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.59.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.