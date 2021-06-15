U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Stock Rating Lowered by CJS Securities

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) was downgraded by CJS Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

USCR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ USCR opened at $74.45 on Tuesday. U.S. Concrete has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $78.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.19.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.24 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.81%. U.S. Concrete’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $28,842.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,099 shares of company stock worth $130,174 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USCR. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.