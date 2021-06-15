U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Stock Rating Lowered by CJS Securities

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) was downgraded by CJS Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
USCR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.
Shares of NASDAQ USCR opened at $74.45 on Tuesday. U.S. Concrete has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $78.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.19.
In other news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $28,842.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,099 shares of company stock worth $130,174 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USCR. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
U.S. Concrete Company Profile
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
