U.S. Energy Initiatives Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:USEI) Short Interest Up 169.1% in May

U.S. Energy Initiatives Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:USEI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, an increase of 169.1% from the May 13th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,282,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of USEI stock opened at 0.00 on Tuesday. U.S. Energy Initiatives has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.01.

U.S. Energy Initiatives Company Profile

U.S. Energy Initiatives Corporation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets topical ointments, cannabis oils, tinctures, and vapor pens and accessories. The company was formerly known as Hybrid Fuel Systems, Inc and changed its name to U.S. Energy Initiatives Corporation Inc in June 2006. U.S. Energy Initiatives Corporation Inc was founded in 1996 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.

