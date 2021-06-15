U.S. Energy Initiatives Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:USEI) Short Interest Up 169.1% in May

U.S. Energy Initiatives Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:USEI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, an increase of 169.1% from the May 13th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,282,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of USEI stock opened at 0.00 on Tuesday. U.S. Energy Initiatives has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.01.
U.S. Energy Initiatives Company Profile
See Also: What is the yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Initiatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy Initiatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.