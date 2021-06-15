Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $319.99 on Tuesday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.75 and a 52 week high of $401.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $289.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.97% and a negative return on equity of 277.26%. The firm had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

