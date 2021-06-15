UBS Group AG Acquires 134,872 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 779,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134,872 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.38% of Unum Group worth $21,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1,336.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNM opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.12%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

