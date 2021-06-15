UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,218 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 3.38% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF worth $22,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the first quarter valued at about $90,000.

NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $180.14 on Tuesday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a one year low of $122.28 and a one year high of $184.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.65.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

