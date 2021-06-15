UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 127.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,154 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,152 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cree were worth $23,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cree by 17.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cree by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Cree by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,116 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Cree by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,065 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cree by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period.

CREE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Charter Equity upgraded shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.46.

Shares of Cree stock opened at $100.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 1.51. Cree, Inc. has a one year low of $56.39 and a one year high of $129.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

