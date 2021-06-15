UBS Group AG Sells 149,614 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 613,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 149,614 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.23% of STORE Capital worth $20,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in STORE Capital by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 59,773 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in STORE Capital by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 200,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 20,988 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in STORE Capital by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in STORE Capital by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 178,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 63,054 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in STORE Capital by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,604,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,755,000 after acquiring an additional 856,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on STOR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist upped their target price on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.82.

STOR opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $36.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.78.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

