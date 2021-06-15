UBS Group AG Sells 65,299 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 612,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,299 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $23,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BTI. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 345.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 21,396 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at $1,309,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 21,043 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth about $2,418,000. 5.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BTI shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $40.27 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.