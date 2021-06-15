UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $180 million-185 million.

PATH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.89.

Get UiPath alerts:

NASDAQ PATH traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $69.88. The stock had a trading volume of 30,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,214. UiPath has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.87.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. Equities analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $77,457,408.00. Also, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $117,622,400.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.