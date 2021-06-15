Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) One Day Volume Tops $149,108.00

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 15th. During the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market capitalization of $26.79 million and $149,108.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00059667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.44 or 0.00146187 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.20 or 0.00178096 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.23 or 0.00933635 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,010.14 or 1.00086026 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

