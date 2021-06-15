UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €11.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UCG. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($16.00) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.60 ($12.47) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €12.40 ($14.59) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UniCredit has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €11.59 ($13.64).

UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a fifty-two week high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

