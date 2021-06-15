Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,689 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 0.8% of Ergoteles LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $25,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.53.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.22. 27,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.56. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $161.41 and a 12 month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

