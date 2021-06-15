Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Short Interest Up 41.9% in May

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,870,000 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the May 13th total of 6,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.53.

UNP stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $222.72. 31,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,239. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $161.41 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

