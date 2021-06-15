United Bank Sells 4,797 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

United Bank reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,797 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.4% of United Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. United Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 777,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,174,000 after acquiring an additional 30,217 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 477,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,312,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 6.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 350,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,667,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 29,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.1% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 45,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.07.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.54. The company had a trading volume of 80,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,554,051. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.91. The company has a market cap of $221.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.