United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.10. United Insurance shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 104,897 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UIHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on United Insurance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Get United Insurance alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.08. The stock has a market cap of $258.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.77.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $158.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.93 million. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 33.47% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.30%.

In related news, Director Alec Poitevint II bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $187,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Maroney bought 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,312.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,936. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 32,780 shares of company stock worth $244,392 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UIHC. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 164,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 52,705 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the period. 30.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC)

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.