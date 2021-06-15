UnMarshal (MARSH) Price Tops $2.07 on Major Exchanges

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. UnMarshal has a market capitalization of $14.68 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnMarshal coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.07 or 0.00005199 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00060909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00158051 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.29 or 0.00184207 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.39 or 0.01031510 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,001.54 or 1.00544101 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002941 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About UnMarshal

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

