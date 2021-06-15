UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (UPGS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.69 on July 30th

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS) declared a dividend on Friday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:UPGS opened at GBX 224.90 ($2.94) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £184.80 million and a P/E ratio of 23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.07. UP Global Sourcing has a twelve month low of GBX 64.20 ($0.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 230.46 ($3.01). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 189.17.

About UP Global Sourcing

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. It offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry products under the Kleeneze brand; luggage products under the Constellation brand; and cookware and bakeware products under the Progress brand.

