UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (UPGS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.69 on July 30th

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS) declared a dividend on Friday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:UPGS opened at GBX 224.90 ($2.94) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £184.80 million and a P/E ratio of 23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.07. UP Global Sourcing has a twelve month low of GBX 64.20 ($0.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 230.46 ($3.01). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 189.17.
About UP Global Sourcing
