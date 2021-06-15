Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,561,000 after purchasing an additional 132,269 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 716.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,261,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,385 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,102,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,576,000 after acquiring an additional 48,600 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth about $37,647,000. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 604,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the period. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. Upland Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.35. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.17 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $480,306.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 274,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,255,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $349,788.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,988,232.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,665. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPLD. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

