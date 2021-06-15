Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.93. Urban Outfitters posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share.

URBN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.14.

In other news, COO Frank Conforti sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,046 shares of company stock valued at $4,014,147. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $825,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,936 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 43,239 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $1,592,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 35,205 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.73. 30,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,791. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.41.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

