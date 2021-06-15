UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Downgraded to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Wedbush currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $9.25.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UWMC. Argus initiated coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut UWM Holdings Co. Class from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut UWM Holdings Co. Class from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.14.

UWM Holdings Co. Class stock opened at $10.12 on Monday. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18.

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Co. Class will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th.

In other UWM Holdings Co. Class news, Director Robert Verdun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UWMC. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,572,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,607,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,114,000. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,071,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,889,000. 23.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UWM Holdings Co. Class Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

