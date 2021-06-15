Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $96.47 million-126.62 million.

Valneva stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.29. 4,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,631. Valneva has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $31.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on VALN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Valneva in a report on Monday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Valneva in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

