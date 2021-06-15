VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,700 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,808,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,471 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,120,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $107,552,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 51,515.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,800,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,644,000.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.12. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

