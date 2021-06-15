VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, an increase of 106.4% from the May 13th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 11,304 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPO traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $71.13. 2,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,448. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $81.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.98.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.