Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG stock opened at $278.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $190.24 and a one year high of $278.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $270.55.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.