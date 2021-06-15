Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stake Lowered by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VMBS. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $2,827,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,737,000.

VMBS stock opened at $53.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $53.25 and a 52-week high of $54.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

