Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 84.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,000 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $390.24. The company had a trading volume of 70,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,702. The business has a 50-day moving average of $382.87. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $272.77 and a 1-year high of $391.07.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

