Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a growth of 92.8% from the May 13th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,669,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of BND opened at $85.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BND. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 347,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,660,000 after purchasing an additional 28,253 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 245,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

