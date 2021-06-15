Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a growth of 92.8% from the May 13th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,669,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of BND opened at $85.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.22.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.
