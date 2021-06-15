Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.9% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,838,000 after buying an additional 23,965 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.45. 80,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,190,258. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.37. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $149.85 and a twelve month high of $221.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

