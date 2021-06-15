Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Increased by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock opened at $139.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.66. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.43 and a fifty-two week high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.