Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.490-3.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.82 billion-1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.850-0.860 EPS.

NYSE:VEEV traded down $3.96 on Tuesday, hitting $299.94. The company had a trading volume of 14,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,735. The stock has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 120.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $272.11. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $213.00 and a 52 week high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. UBS Group upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $311.65.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $25,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $45,482.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,854.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,872 shares of company stock valued at $4,407,903. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

