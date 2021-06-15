Vertcoin Market Cap Tops $37.37 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $37.37 million and $260,617.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,200.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.92 or 0.06405201 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $625.69 or 0.01556439 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.50 or 0.00436572 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.33 or 0.00145106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $278.27 or 0.00692212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.55 or 0.00424254 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005922 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00040354 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 60,469,522 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

