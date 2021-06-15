Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $331.00 at Truist

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $305.00 to $331.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $273.59.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $194.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $192.63 and a 52 week high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.15.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,903.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,983 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,024,000 after buying an additional 19,630 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,960,000 after buying an additional 13,842 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,376,704 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,840,000 after buying an additional 137,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,045 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,299,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

