VerusCoin (VRSC) One Day Volume Hits $18,327.00

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00002806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a market cap of $69.96 million and $18,327.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00059093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.94 or 0.00145826 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.22 or 0.00176725 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.82 or 0.00925674 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 41,127,594.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,713.82 or 0.99945941 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 62,758,129 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

