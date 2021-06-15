VIBE Trading Up 21% This Week (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. VIBE has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $3,667.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VIBE has traded 21% higher against the US dollar. One VIBE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00063074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00022298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.99 or 0.00788517 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00085005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,171.29 or 0.07888710 BTC.

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a coin. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

