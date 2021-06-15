Viewtran Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIEWF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Viewtran Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIEWF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Viewtran Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. 10,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,683. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07. Viewtran Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.25.

Get Viewtran Group alerts:

Viewtran Group Company Profile

Viewtran Group, Inc provides supply chain financial services and enterprise solutions for the technology industry in China. It offers software development and technical deployment services; and hardware, software, and technical services. The company was formerly known as Cogo Group, Inc and changed its name to Viewtran Group, Inc in November 2013.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Viewtran Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viewtran Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.