Vista Investment Management Makes New Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Vista Investment Management acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $2,634,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $294,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 14,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $58.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.04.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $1,131,897.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,287.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.