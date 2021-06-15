Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Gap Up to $125.50

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $125.50, but opened at $129.17. Visteon shares last traded at $125.96, with a volume of 127 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Visteon in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -597.62 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.06.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.65 million. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $647,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $647,928.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Visteon by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 177,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,667,000 after acquiring an additional 24,654 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at $3,161,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Visteon in the 1st quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the first quarter valued at about $1,411,000.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

