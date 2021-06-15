Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Gap Up to $125.50

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $125.50, but opened at $129.17. Visteon shares last traded at $125.96, with a volume of 127 shares traded.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Visteon in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -597.62 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.06.
In related news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $647,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $647,928.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Visteon by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 177,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,667,000 after acquiring an additional 24,654 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at $3,161,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Visteon in the 1st quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the first quarter valued at about $1,411,000.
Visteon Company Profile (NASDAQ:VC)
Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.
