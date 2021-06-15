Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $269.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to announce $269.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $267.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $271.00 million. Voya Financial posted sales of $93.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 189.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VOYA. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.77.

Shares of NYSE VOYA traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.19. 1,233,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,418. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.46. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $70.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.72%.

In related news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,889 shares of company stock valued at $588,430. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 58.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 46.9% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 54.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 11.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

